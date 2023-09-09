First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.68. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

