First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Acquires 440 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $204,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $223,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BMAR opened at $37.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

