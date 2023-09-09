First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 3,767 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 9.2% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

PMAY opened at $30.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

