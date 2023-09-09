First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 275,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 32.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 180,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 43,922 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

View Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.