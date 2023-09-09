Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 39,061.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $204.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $210.35.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

