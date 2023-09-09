Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Decreased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,169,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286,479 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,088,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,026,000 after purchasing an additional 473,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

