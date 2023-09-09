Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,111 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Shell by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Shell by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Shell by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 2.5% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SHEL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.