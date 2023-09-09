First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 235 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.6% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE WMT opened at $163.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $163.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,993,258. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

