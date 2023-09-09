First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 108.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,593,000 after acquiring an additional 249,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,202,000 after acquiring an additional 835,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

