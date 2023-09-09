First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $2.24 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237,924 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $181,822,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $144,069,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,294.5% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,629,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,090 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV opened at $48.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

