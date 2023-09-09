First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Purchases 13,755 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 164.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $160.86 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.