First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Purchases 13,755 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 164.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
IVE opened at $160.86 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.88.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
