S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) is First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s 6th Largest Position

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA trimmed its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. S&T Bancorp makes up 2.6% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned 0.58% of S&T Bancorp worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 89.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.75.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $102.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

