Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 17.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 259,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,611. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $194.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is -149.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 5,271.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 25.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 24.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 173.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

