First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Purchases 8,836 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.