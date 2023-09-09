Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $9.68 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE UPS opened at $161.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.03. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

