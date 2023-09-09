Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,836,000 after buying an additional 10,560,702 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

