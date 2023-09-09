Lauer Wealth LLC Invests $457,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Blackstone comprises about 0.6% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Blackstone by 12.0% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $112.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.89. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $112.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 191.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,398,212 shares of company stock worth $224,028,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

