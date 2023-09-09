Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.20-$7.40 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.20-7.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $110.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.91. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $123.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

