Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 199 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $213.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. HSBC began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.