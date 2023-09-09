Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in United Therapeutics by 204.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 288,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 49.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $1,366,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $1,366,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,815. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $225.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.00. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $201.65 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

