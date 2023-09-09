Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 129.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average of $73.94. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
