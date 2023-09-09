Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 129.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average of $73.94. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.