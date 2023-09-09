JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 23,372.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

