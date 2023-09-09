Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,795,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 109,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $145.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.56. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

