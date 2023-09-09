Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $5.44 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.93 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.73 and its 200 day moving average is $105.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

