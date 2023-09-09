Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,693 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,098,833.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 164,825 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,115,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DMXF opened at $58.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $62.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

