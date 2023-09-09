Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

