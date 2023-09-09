84,686 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $78.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

