Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 210,586 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 569.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,586 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,024 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,860,000. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7,337.6% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,924,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,828 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 305.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,491 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

