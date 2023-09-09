Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,611,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,599,000 after acquiring an additional 213,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $57.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1353 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

