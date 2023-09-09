Mirova Trims Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mirova cut its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,438 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 885.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 773,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 734,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,612,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after purchasing an additional 732,110 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BE stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.85. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.10 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Get Our Latest Report on BE

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $189,476.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,784,341.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $189,476.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,784,341.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $35,986.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,941.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,257 shares of company stock valued at $353,433. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.