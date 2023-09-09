Mirova Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mirova lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 64.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

