Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $769,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $59.30 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

