Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $13.56 Million Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Calix were worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 205.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 105,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Calix by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 497,533 shares in the company, valued at $21,468,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 497,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $471,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.29. 442,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,918. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 1.53. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Calix had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $261.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.