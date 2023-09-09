Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,783,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.13% of Crown at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Crown by 101.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.94. 419,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,877. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

