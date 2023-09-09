Crabel Capital Management LLC Buys 3,735 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.51. 6,906,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,755,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $94.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.