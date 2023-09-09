Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 58.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $94.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,054,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,232,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.64. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2886 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

