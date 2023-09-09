Crabel Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Crabel Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,454 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,354 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,095,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,765,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

