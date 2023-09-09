Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Crabel Capital Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,060 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,968,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,412,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,099,000 after buying an additional 105,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,192,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,973,000 after buying an additional 257,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 889,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,204. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.