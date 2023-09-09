Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes $245,000 Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $934,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IGOV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. 109,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,232. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $41.42.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

