Crabel Capital Management LLC Buys 4,317 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.21. 1,643,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,370. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

