Crabel Capital Management LLC Invests $226,000 in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KSA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 457,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,095. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a twelve month low of $35.78 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $944 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.