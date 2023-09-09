Crabel Capital Management LLC Sells 53,886 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Crabel Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,886 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,780,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,232. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.22.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

