Minerva Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Minerva Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the period. United States Lime & Minerals accounts for 2.9% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter worth $139,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 68.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 75.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

USLM stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.72. 9,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,212. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.05. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.12 and a 1-year high of $226.47.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $73.98 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total value of $1,020,130.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,784.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Further Reading

