Minerva Advisors LLC Takes Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Unifi at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Unifi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Unifi by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Unifi by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Unifi by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Unifi by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unifi in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE UFI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. 68,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,251. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

