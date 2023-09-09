BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.41

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $3.89. BlackRock Capital Investment shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 1,268,580 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BKCC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $277.23 million, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 121.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment



BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

