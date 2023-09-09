Toyo Tire (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Stock Price Up 21.7%

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 21.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toyo Tire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars.

