InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Trading Up 1.1%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.54. 37,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 73,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSPR. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of InspireMD from $4.75 to $5.20 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of InspireMD in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 75.20% and a negative net margin of 349.99%. Analysts predict that InspireMD, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,670,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,269,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

