Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$219.40 and last traded at C$219.40. 44 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$224.72.

Sofina Société Anonyme Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$219.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$220.18.

About Sofina Société Anonyme

Sofina Société Anonyme is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in growth capital, early, startup, later stages, mature, emerging growth, mid venture, late venture and LBO investments. The firm primarily invests in portfolio of companies that engages in digital transformation, consumer & retail, education, healthcare, energy and services, e-commerce, consumer goods, digital, satellite operations, industry, finance companies, and financial services worldwide.

