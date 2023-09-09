Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 4.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $90.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.