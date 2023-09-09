Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.